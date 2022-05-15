Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $21.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

