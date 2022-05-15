Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $29,183.37 and $8,585.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00531962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037505 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,633.80 or 2.02030944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars.

