BinaryX (BNX) 1-Day Volume Tops $91.57 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $133.76 or 0.00444295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $270.58 million and $91.57 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004728 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded up 170.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00160950 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars.

