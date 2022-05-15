BG Investment Services Inc. Makes New $21.76 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 291,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,764,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 19.6% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $63.08. 19,193,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.