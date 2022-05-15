Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Cowen

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.82.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $31.24 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 128.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after buying an additional 91,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

