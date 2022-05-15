Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.82.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 128.70% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,745,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 79.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after buying an additional 467,339 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

