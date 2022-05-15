Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

BGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of BGRY stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Grey will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

