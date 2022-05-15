Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,429.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at $908,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.6% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

