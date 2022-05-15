Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,429.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at $908,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

