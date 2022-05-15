Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €155.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEG. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($151.58) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($140.32) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.87 ($147.23).

LEG opened at €94.80 ($99.79) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($103.68). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €103.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €114.53.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

