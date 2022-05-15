Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €155.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEG. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($151.58) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($140.32) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.87 ($147.23).

LEG opened at €94.80 ($99.79) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($103.68). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €103.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €114.53.

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.