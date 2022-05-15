Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.18.

BSY opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,386,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 over the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

