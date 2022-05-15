Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG) Senior Officer Sells C$10,680.00 in Stock

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Norman Edgar sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$10,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,566.
Bengal Energy stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Bengal Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67.
