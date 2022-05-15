Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG) Senior Officer Sells C$10,680.00 in Stock

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Norman Edgar sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$10,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,566.

Bengal Energy stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Bengal Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and other petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

