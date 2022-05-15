Benchmark Trims Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Target Price to $4.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.10.

Get Ontrak alerts:

OTRK opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.46.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ontrak will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ontrak (Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.