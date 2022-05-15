Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Up 91.1% in April

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Benchmark Metals stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Benchmark Metals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

