Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,847.10 ($47.43).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.62) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($42.18) to GBX 3,289 ($40.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($52.15) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 3,660 ($45.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($54.00) to GBX 3,390 ($41.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

BWY stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,304 ($28.41). 188,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,801. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,212 ($27.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,712 ($45.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,563.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,900.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.38) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($627,542.84).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

