Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives $94.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

BDRFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €88.00 ($92.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($110.53) to €107.00 ($112.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.00) to €81.00 ($85.26) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS BDRFY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 59,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.1001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

