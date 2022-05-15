Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKIN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.55.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

