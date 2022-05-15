Beam 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.93 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $14.95 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00107503 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 114,257,120 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

