Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.50% of Barings BDC worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 883.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.