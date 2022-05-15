Barclays Cuts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$17.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.15.

EFN opened at C$13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.58.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

