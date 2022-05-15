BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth $2,847,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

