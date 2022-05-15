Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 47.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBDO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. 9,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,919. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

