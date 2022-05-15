Balancer (BAL) Achieves Market Cap of $65.49 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $65.49 million and approximately $28.40 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for about $9.43 or 0.00031328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

