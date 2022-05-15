Bailard Inc. Sells 679 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. 32,022,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,073,024. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

