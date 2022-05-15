Bailard Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the third quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.41. 10,308,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,848,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

