Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.