Bailard Inc. Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.04. 3,254,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,542. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.78. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

