Bailard Inc. Purchases 1,150 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,613,000 after acquiring an additional 62,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA stock traded up $20.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.42. 1,982,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.31 and a 200 day moving average of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

