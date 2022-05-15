Bailard Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REET. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 561,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,087. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82.

