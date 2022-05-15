Bailard Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,584. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

