Bailard Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,194,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,726,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

