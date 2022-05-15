Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.64. 13,107,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,349,462. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

