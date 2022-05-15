Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.85. The stock had a trading volume of 145,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,042. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $177.86 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.51 and its 200 day moving average is $194.87.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

