Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.14.

BBLN opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Babylon has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Babylon in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Babylon in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Babylon by 29.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

