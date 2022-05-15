B. Riley Lowers RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $5.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REAL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered RealReal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.65.

RealReal stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.58. RealReal has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,250 shares of company stock worth $782,541 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 778,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 247,482 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in RealReal by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 402,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 300,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

