B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 634,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 42,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,051. The stock has a market cap of $354.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $316.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $293,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 155,263 shares of company stock worth $1,243,693. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

