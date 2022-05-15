B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes $2.05 Million Position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 833,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Meta Materials comprises approximately 0.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 702.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of MMAT stock traded up 0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 1.42. 7,838,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.29. Meta Materials Inc. has a one year low of 1.03 and a one year high of 21.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.37.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.11. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 999.55%. The business had revenue of 2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.