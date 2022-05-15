B. Riley Financial Inc. Has $10.08 Million Holdings in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE)

B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,723,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,690 shares during the quarter. INNOVATE makes up approximately 1.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of INNOVATE worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VATE. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in INNOVATE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,118,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VATE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 428,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43. INNOVATE Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

INNOVATE ( NYSE:VATE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $412.80 million for the quarter. INNOVATE had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 100,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $292,706.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,084,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,725,852.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,384,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,275,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 400,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,457. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

