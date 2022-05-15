B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth $6,545,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth $7,013,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocGo alerts:

Shares of DCGO stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

About DocGo (Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.