B. Riley Asset Management LLC Makes New $872,000 Investment in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $31,571,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 394,971 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $3,562,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 498.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 228,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 769,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,020. The stock has a market cap of $546.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.49. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,375 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

