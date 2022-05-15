B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $629,000 in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Lakeshore Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAAA. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $1,713,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $1,243,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $2,448,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $2,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAAA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.89. 756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

