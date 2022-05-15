B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Columbus McKinnon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $59,725,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $11,324,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after buying an additional 183,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

CMCO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 120,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,688. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $949.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

