B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 142,199 Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for about 1.3% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Magnachip Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 254,503 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. 564,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,518. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.