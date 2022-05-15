B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 142,199 Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for about 1.3% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Magnachip Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 254,503 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. 564,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,518. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.90.
In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.