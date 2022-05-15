B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 80,000 Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Allot Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allot Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

ALLT traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.27. 285,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,431. Allot Communications Ltd has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $192.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

