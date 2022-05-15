B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,667,000 after buying an additional 1,474,396 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after buying an additional 1,355,099 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 132.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,639,000 after buying an additional 1,327,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,176,000 after buying an additional 1,274,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACVA. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 2,161,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

