B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 215,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. Thermon Group comprises 1.6% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Thermon Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 312,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,912 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE THR traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,849. The firm has a market cap of $493.58 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Thermon Group (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.