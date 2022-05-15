AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of AZZ worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in AZZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.31.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

