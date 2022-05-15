AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AZEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. AZEK has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 604.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 745,814 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

