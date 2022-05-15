AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

AXTI opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $234.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.09. AXT has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 124.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AXT by 98.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AXT by 95.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

