Axe Reaches One Day Volume of $18.00 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Axe has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $54,956.08 and approximately $18.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00233349 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

